In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe

Google Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 iCalendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Hear from photographer John Edmonds, whose work is on view in the exhibition Family Pictures, during a conversation with Lisa Sutcliffe, Herzfeld Curator of Photography and Media Arts, in Lubar Auditorium.

Sponsored by Cream City Foundation

Free for Members

Free with Museum admission

Info
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00 iCalendar - In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe - 2019-01-10 18:15:00