In Conversation: Photographer John Edmonds and Curator Lisa Sutcliffe
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Photo credit: John Edmonds
Hear from photographer John Edmonds, whose work is on view in the exhibition Family Pictures, during a conversation with Lisa Sutcliffe, Herzfeld Curator of Photography and Media Arts, in Lubar Auditorium.
Sponsored by Cream City Foundation
