In the Northern Lights Theater: Phil Vassar & Kellie Pickler

Country singer Phil Vassar built his singing career the old-fashioned way, by first paying his dues as a songwriter. He penned hits for bigger stars like Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson in the ’90s before issuing his self-titled debut in 2000. He remains an oddity in the genre for his choice of instrument: In a field dominated by gruff guitar players, he’s a balladeering piano man. Like many of his peers, though, he has a soft spot for the holidays. In 2011 he released his first holiday album, Noel, and for his current tour with “American Idol” alum Kellie Pickler, the pair will perform some of their favorite Christmas songs. (Also Saturday, Dec. 2.)