Event time: 7:30pm

Mills Entertainment Presents

Ina Garten

A Conversation with The Barefoot Contessa

Interview with Q&A moderated by author Deborah Davis

Wed., March 8

Doors Open at 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Riverside Theater

INA GARTEN, the country’s most beloved culinary icon, author of nine New York Times bestselling cookbooks and host of the popular Emmy and James Beard Award-winning Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics show on Food Network, is coming to Milwaukee. Joined by author Deborah Davis as the show’s moderator, Ina will share stores that bring you behind the scenes of life in the Hamptons. An audience Q&A will directly follow the interview.

Ina’s most personal cookbook yet, Cooking for Jeffrey, is filled with the recipes Jeffrey and their friends request most often as well as charming stories from Ina and Jeffrey’s many years together. From satisfying lunches to elegant dinners, here are the recipes Ina has tested over and over again, so you too can serve them with confidence to the people you love. Ten million copies of Garten’s books are in print, including her last nine titles, all New York Times bestsellers.

Ina Garten’s show Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics is now in its 11th season on The Food Network. Ina lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. Learn more at www.BarefootContessa.com

Stay Connected with Ina Garten!

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/InaGarten/

Twitter @InaGarten

Instagram @inagarten

Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/inaofficial/