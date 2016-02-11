IndependenceFirst Stride & Glide 5K and family-friendly fitness event

Event time: 7:00am-12pm

Independence First , a nonprofit organization that promotes full inclusion for people with disabilities, is hosting the eighth annual Stride & Glide, a family-friendly indoor/outdoor fitness event, on March 25 at the Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road. The event benefits Independence First ’s programs for people with disabilities of all kinds, in all age groups, in the four-county Greater Milwaukee area.

Activities include: outdoor 5K run, wheelchair or walk (5K run and wheelchair races are chip timed), 1-mile family-friendly scavenger hunt walk, indoor Zumbathon and kids’ activities. Zoo admission and parking are included so you can enjoy as much time at the zoo that day as you would like. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the 5K run and walk at 8 a.m., Zumbathon from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and other activities throughout the morning. Check www.strideandglide.org for the full schedule.

You can participate as an individual or with a team. Participants have the option to pay a fee or fundraise the registration fee to support Independence First . All participants (except those registering in the Zumbathon Only category) will receive a commemorative long-sleeved t-shirt.

Registration fee: $30 for adults/youth (ages 12+) before March 10 ($35 after March 10) or $15 for youth (ages 3-11) before March 10 ($20 after March 10). Kids 2 and under are free, and strollers are welcome except on the 5K course. If you would like to participate in the Zumbathon Only category (no event t-shirt included), the registration fee is $20 before March 10, $25 after.

Register online by visiting www.StrideAndGlide.org and clicking on “Register.” To register by phone or e-mail, please call 414-226-8386 V/Relay or e-mail mhupfer@independencefirst.org.

For more information about Independence First ’s work to empower people with disabilities to set and meet their independent living goals, visit www.independencefirst.org.

