Event time: April 11, 7:00 p.m. April 12, 10:00 a.m.

Indie Lens Pop-Up: NATIONAL BIRD

April 11, 7:00 p.m.

April 12, 10:00 a.m.

National Bird follows whistleblowers who, despite possible consequences, are determined to break the silence around one of the most controversial issues of our time: the secret U.S. drone war. The film gives rare insight into both surviviors and veterans who suffer from PTSD, while plagued by guilt over participating in the killing of faceless people in foreign countries.

FREE and open to the public. Stay for the discussion afterwards.

Price: free