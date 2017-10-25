Informational Event: New Heritage Senior Living Muskego Community

Heritage Muskego, which broke ground earlier this year at S63 W13780 Janesville Rd. in Muskego, will host an informational meeting on Wednesday, October 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lakepoint Church, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd. in Muskego. This event will provide more information on its new Heritage Muskego community, which is set to open in the summer of 2018.

Leaders from Heritage Senior Living and the Muskego community will provide details on the new state-of-the-art community, its modern amenities and the levels of care available. Muskego Mayor Kathy Chiaverotti and District 3 Alderman Neil Borgman will also make additional remarks on the 108-unit community.

RSVP by October 23, 2017 to (414) 425-7155.