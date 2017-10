×

In the performance Inhibited Bites, New York based artist Neil Goldberg draws randomly from a pile of 700-plus index cards containing notes he’s jotted down over many years, and encounters them anew. The result is a revelatory and comedic narrative that spans topics ranging from unrealized art ideas to language subtleties to social dynamics — for instance: ‘Watching people enter a party, you can really see what they were like as kids.’ Projected large behind the artist, the cards offer striking visual context. Each performance is different, with its own singular insight, compassion, and wit.