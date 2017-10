×

Reception: July 21, 5-9 p.m. (during Gallery Night in theHistoric Third Ward)

Gallery Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.,Closed Sundays

Free admission

MIAD's gallery employees gain valuable experience andknowledge in the exhibiting and presentation of art and design works. Thesealumni have gone on to make innovative artwork in their communities, using theskills and awareness learned on this job.Each participating artist will create an installation or presentation ofwork they have done since graduating from MIAD. These presentations will beaccompanied by information about how their experiences at MIAD have translatedinto their current work.

Theexhibit will offer real-world insight into how MIAD's opportunities connect toprofessional practice. Artists featured are

Colin Dickson,Kathryn E. Martin, Keith Nelson, Miguel Ramirez, Kristina Rolander, DanielleRosen and Claire Smith.

The exhibit is co-curated by Katie Martin andKeith Nelson. Participating artists will be available for public talks or classvisits.