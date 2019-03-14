Intermediate Studio Ceramics Workshop

Thursdays,March 14th- May 2nd, 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

Designed for students with prior experience in clay, who have completed two or more sessions of the beginner's potter’s wheel class or advanced hand-building students would like to do some evening hand-building Instructor on-site. Clay, glazes and firings included in the class fee.

Fee: $137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.