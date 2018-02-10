Sumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble

present the 21st annual

INTERNATIONAL EVENING

Saturday, Feb.10, 2018

St. Sava Serbian Cultural Center

3201 South 51st Street

Milwaukee, WI 53219

Doors open 3:00 PM

$10 Admission at the Door

Music by IZVOR ORCHESTRA

for public dancing

Dance performances by 20 favorite

Milwaukee folk ensembles

(full schedule attached).

Special guests

ETHNIC DANCE THEATRE - Minneapolis

SCHUHPLATTLER GRUPPE EDELWEISS – St. Paul

Serbian dinners, pastries, bar, & raffle.

“It is like the Holiday Folk Fair,

but smaller and BETTER!”

Michael Kuharski

Folk Fest Critic-at-Large