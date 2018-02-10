International Evening

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219

Sumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble

present the 21st annual

INTERNATIONAL EVENING

Saturday, Feb.10, 2018

St. Sava Serbian Cultural Center

3201 South 51st Street

Milwaukee, WI 53219

Doors open 3:00 PM

$10 Admission at the Door

Music by IZVOR ORCHESTRA

for public dancing

Dance performances by 20 favorite

Milwaukee folk ensembles

(full schedule attached).

Special guests

ETHNIC DANCE THEATRE - Minneapolis

SCHUHPLATTLER GRUPPE EDELWEISS – St. Paul

Serbian dinners, pastries, bar, & raffle.

“It is like the Holiday Folk Fair,

but smaller and BETTER!”

Michael Kuharski

Folk Fest Critic-at-Large

Info
