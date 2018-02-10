International Evening
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Sumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble
present the 21st annual
INTERNATIONAL EVENING
Saturday, Feb.10, 2018
St. Sava Serbian Cultural Center
3201 South 51st Street
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Doors open 3:00 PM
$10 Admission at the Door
Music by IZVOR ORCHESTRA
for public dancing
Dance performances by 20 favorite
Milwaukee folk ensembles
(full schedule attached).
Special guests
ETHNIC DANCE THEATRE - Minneapolis
SCHUHPLATTLER GRUPPE EDELWEISS – St. Paul
Serbian dinners, pastries, bar, & raffle.
“It is like the Holiday Folk Fair,
but smaller and BETTER!”
Michael Kuharski
Folk Fest Critic-at-Large