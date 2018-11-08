The Intrapreneurial Mindset with Trisept Solutions

Join hometown travel technology leader Trisept Solutions as they discuss The Intrapreneurial Mindset and how they operate as a 20-year start-up. We’ll be discussing Trisept’s evolution from an internal IT team to global travel tech company, remaining relevant in an ever-changing industry, encouraging everyday innovations, and companies disrupting the world.

The Intrapreneurial Mindset will feature a keynote presentation from Tom Carmony, Vice President – Systems Development and Product Support at Trisept Solutions, followed by an interactive panel discussion with other travel, technology and business professionals. Together, they’ll leave you inspired by the power of intrapreneurship.

The event at Good City Brewing will feature drinks and complimentary lunch while it lasts. All are welcome to attend!