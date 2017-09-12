Event time: 6pm-9pm

Intro to Kumihimo

Wednesday Oct 18th 6pm - 9pm

This 3 hour class will provide an opportunity to learn the technique of using two colors to make a round braid using 8 cords on a special Kumihimo disk. We will learn the basics of kumihimo: building your tool kit; choosing braiding material; determining amount of braiding material; setting up your disk; making a keychain. Class size is limited to 8 students. Appropriate for ages 14 and up. Supplies provided by the instructor include Kumihimo disk; Bobbins; small tube of glue; dental floss; weight to attach to braid; braiding material; end caps; handout. Supply fee of $12. To be paid to instructor the day of class. Supplies to bring: sharp scissors; tape measure. Appropriate for ages 13+

Instructor: Jeanne Richard

Class Fee: $35.

Price: $35 plus $12 supply fee to the instructor