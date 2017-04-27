Introduction to the Potter's Wheel

Event time: 6pm-9pm Tuesday and 6pm-8pm Thursday

Tuesday, June 27th (6-9pm) & Thursday, June 29th (6-8pm)

Learn the basics of throwing on a potter’s wheel in this introductory two session workshop. In the first class, students will learn the techniques of wedging, centering and opening a vessel. The second session students will learn to trim the vessel made in the first class. This workshop is designed to build confidence in students enabling them to work in the open clay studio independently. Class size is limited to 4 students so register early! Clay included in the tuition. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $55

Contact:

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

www.lemonstreet.org

June 27, June 29

Price: Class Fee: $55