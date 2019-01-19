Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

With your hands you will build almost anything you can image. Using coils, slab and pinch pot you will create free-standing sculptures from clay. And armature (support structure) will also be used when necessary. Required supplies: Image of inspiration, 1/2” flange & pipe for larger structures.

Instructor: Julie Latayan Class Fee $75

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-19 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-01-26 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-02 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class - 2019-02-09 10:00:00