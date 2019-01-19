Introduction to Sculpting-4 week class
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
With your hands you will build almost anything you can image. Using coils, slab and pinch pot you will create free-standing sculptures from clay. And armature (support structure) will also be used when necessary. Required supplies: Image of inspiration, 1/2” flange & pipe for larger structures.
Instructor: Julie Latayan Class Fee $75
Education, Visual Arts