"Izquierdo, Rodrigo and Shostakovich 5"

Event time: 7:30pm

The UWM Symphony Orchestra will present its season finale concert featuring virtuoso guitarist and UWM faculty member, Rene Izquierdo. Program to include the Rodrigo Guitar Concerto and Shostakovich Symphony No. 5.

Price: General – $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $8 Students and under 18 – Free Majors and Music Directors – Free