"Izquierdo, Rodrigo and Shostakovich 5"
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
The UWM Symphony Orchestra will present its season finale concert featuring virtuoso guitarist and UWM faculty member, Rene Izquierdo. Program to include the Rodrigo Guitar Concerto and Shostakovich Symphony No. 5.
Price: General – $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff – $8 Students and under 18 – Free Majors and Music Directors – Free
Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts