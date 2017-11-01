Jackson Galaxy "The Cat Daddy"

Each ticket includes an autographed copy of Jackson Galaxy’s new book “Total Cat Mojo”. Program consists of lecture + post show signing and opportunity to meet Jackson Galaxy.

$1 from each ticket purchase will be donated to benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society. The Wisconsin Humane Society is thrilled to be partnering with the Turner Hall Ballroom in welcoming Jackson Galaxy to Milwaukee. Of the 10,000 animals WHS adopts out every year, half of them are cats, a huge testament to the community’s love of felines! All animals in WHS’s adoption program have as long as it takes to find a new home, and the funds raised for WHS through the Jackson Galaxy event will go directly to care for these homeless animals in need. For more information, please call (414) 264-6257 or visit wihumane.org.