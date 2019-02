Jacob Banks is a Nigerian-born, UK-based singer/songwriter who has received praise everywhere from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, TIME and Billboard to Vogue, NYLON, PAPER, and The FADER. Following the release of 3 critically-acclaimed EPs, Jacob is releasing his debut full-length album, Village, on November 2nd via Interscope Records. Having played to major festival crowds around the globe, Jacob will kick off his second headlining world tour this fall in support of Village.