Jameson Halloween Ball

to Google Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00

Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

WIN JAMESON FOR A YEAR!

Bring out your most terrifying goblins, ghouls, and ghosts costumes for this Haunted Jameson Irish Whiskey Halloween Ball! The Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row will be hosting the first Jameson Halloween Ball.. and did we mention, the place is haunted! You won't want to miss it!

$2 Jamo & Altos Tequila shots before 9PM

$3 Jamo & Altos shots after 9PM to the end of the night

$5 Jamo, Absolut, and Altos Cocktails ALL NIGHT

WIN JAMESON FOR A YEAR!

Costume contest taking place at MIDNIGHT with the grand prize being Jameson for a year!!!

Info
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee
4147636992
to Google Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jameson Halloween Ball - 2017-10-28 19:00:00