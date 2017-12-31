Jameson Presents: A Royal NYE Party

Ring in the New Year with a Royal New Years Eve Celebration at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row! presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey!

Our Royal New Years Eve Party is open to the Public. Reservations are recommended as space is limited. We will be serving our FULL MENU until 9PM. We will be rocking into the New Year with MUSIC beginning around 10:30PM.

There are some pre-purchased packages available.

TABLE RESERVATION OPTIONS:

$250 per 4 top

- Table Bottle Service, choose between Jameson, Absolut, or Altos and your choice of a mixer.

- 4 individual VIP ticket packages

- 8:00PM-2:00AM Open Bar including:

Jameson Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, & Altos Tequila mixers along with all Taps.

- FREE Slow Roasted Pork Buffet

- Access to music on the second floor of the Red Lion Pub

- FREE Champagne Toast at Midnight

- Complimentary Ian's Pizza around 12:30am

$375 per 6 top (only 1 available)

- Table Bottle Service, choose between Jameson, Absolut, or Altos and your choice of a mixer.

- 6 individual VIP ticket packages

- 8:00PM-2:00AM Open Bar including:

Jameson Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, & Altos Tequila mixers along with all Taps.

- FREE Slow Roasted Pork Buffet

- Access to music on the second floor of the Red Lion Pub

- FREE Champagne Toast at Midnight

- Complimentary Ian's Pizza around 12:30am

$500 per 8 top (2 available)

- Table Bottle Service, choose between Jameson, Absolut, or Altos and your choice of a mixer.

- 1 bottle of champagne

- 8 individual VIP ticket packages

- 8:00PM-2:00AM Open Bar including:

Jameson Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, & Altos Tequila mixers along with all Taps.

- FREE Slow Roasted Pork Buffet

- Access to music on the second floor of the Red Lion Pub

- FREE Champagne Toast at Midnight

- Complimentary Ian's Pizza around 12:30am

*Combining tables can be an option. Please email sandy@redlionpubmke.com to inquire

Reserve a table before Dec. 21st and we will throw in a bottle of complimentary champagne for your group to enjoy!

Individual VIP TICKET PACKAGE: $60 per person

- 8:00PM-2:00AM Open Bar including:

Jameson Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, & Altos Tequila mixers along with all Taps.

- Access to Music on the second floor of the Pub

- FREE Slow Roasted Pork Buffet

- Free Champagne Toast at Midnight.

- Complimentary Ian's Pizza around 12:30am

*VIP Packages can be purchased individually, they do not guarantee you a seat, for guaranteed seating please purchase a table reservation.

WALK IN'S AVAILABLE WITH A $15 COVER (this is paid the night of)

- Access to Music on the second floor of the Pub

- FREE Slow Roasted Pork Buffet

- Free Champagne Toast at Midnight.

- Complimentary Ian's Pizza around 12:30am

*This package does not include Open Bar

Contact our Private Event Director, Sandy, for more information and to pre-purchase your packages/reserve your tables today! sandy@redlionpubmke.com or 414-469-9409.

We look forward to partying with everyone and enjoying A Downtown MKE Royal Celebration!