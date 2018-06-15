Jamey Johnson w/Kelsey Waldon
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Hailed by The Washington Post as “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” Jamey Johnson is a platinum-selling singer/songwriter and one of today’s most respected country music artists. The eleven-time Grammy-nominated artist never creates set lists, meaning no two shows are ever the same. Don’t miss the chance to see this once-in-a-lifetime show at the intimate Pabst Theater.
