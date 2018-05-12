Jane's Walk: "Food Roots"

Join us as we discuss resilient food systems in Milwaukee. We will start at Kilbourn Gardens in the heart of Milwaukee; cross the Marsupial Bridge to Brady Street Gardens; then down the hill to the Downtown Forest Vision Site; and cross the river to the St Francis Church Garden; then back to Kilbourn Gardens.

The walk is a 3-mile loop. This is an accessible route with ramp or stairs option for the Marsupial Bridge. We will walk rain or shine.

Street parking is available; MCTS Route 21.

The Walk is Hosted by Friends of Milwaukee's Downtown Forest

Notes from the walk leader, Barabara Richards: I am a life long home gardener,and have three children and three grandchildren. The Ethical Principles of permaculture: Care for Earth, Care for People, Fair Share for all; purpose the daily choices I make affecting earth and others, now and forever. These echo the faith journey of my spiritual life from Micah: Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly with God.