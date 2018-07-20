Japanese Breakfast w/Mothers

Michelle Zauner wrote the debut Japanese Breakfast album in the weeks after her mother died of cancer, thinking she would quit music entirely once it was done. That wasn’t the case. Zauner was forced to confront her grief when Psychopomp was released to acclaim in 2016. Her sophomore album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, is a transmutation of mourning, a reflection that turns back on the cosmos in search of healing.

The title Soft Sounds From Another Planet alludes to the promise of something that may or may not be there. Like a hope in something more. The songs are about human resilience and the strength it takes to claw out of the darkest of spaces. It builds space where there is none, and suggests that in the face of tragedy, we find ways to keep on living.