Starry Nights Series: Jason Gillette & the Showtime Big Band

Google Calendar - Starry Nights Series: Jason Gillette & the Showtime Big Band - 2019-06-28 18:30:00

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

The swinging sounds of the big band return to Starry Nights, featuring Brookfield Central High School music department chair and acclaimed woodwind artist Jason Gillette, members of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s We Six, renowned saxophonist Sal Lozano and Broadway star and BCHS alumna Chelsea Krombach. For the complete Starry Nights Concert Series schedule, visit wilson-center.com/starry-nights-series.

Info

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts
