Starry Nights Series: Jason Gillette & the Showtime Big Band

The swinging sounds of the big band return to Starry Nights, featuring Brookfield Central High School music department chair and acclaimed woodwind artist Jason Gillette, members of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s We Six, renowned saxophonist Sal Lozano and Broadway star and BCHS alumna Chelsea Krombach. For the complete Starry Nights Concert Series schedule, visit wilson-center.com/starry-nights-series.