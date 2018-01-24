Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit w/James McMurtry
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Jason Isbell makes music of the soul; taking big, messy human experiences and compressing them into combustible packages of rhythm, melody and madly efficient language. The two-time Grammy Award winner and his mighty band, The 400 Unit’s new album The Nashville Sound, is a beautiful piece of American music-making that shares stories of heartache, humor, wisdom, beauty and hope.
