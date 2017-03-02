Jayme Stone's Lomax Project

Event time: 7:30pm

A RE-IMAGINING OF TRADITIONAL ROOTS MUSIC

Alan Lomax was an American field collector of folk music of the 20th century who worked in penitentiaries, plantations, lonely farms of the Mississippi Delta and hundreds of obscure places in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe and North Africa. The Lomax Project brings together some of the world’s top folk musicians to recycle, re-imagine and recast traditional music. Led by two-time Juno-winning banjoist and composer Jayme Stone, the repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanties, African-American a cappella, ancient Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes and work songs from sea captains, cowhands, and homemakers. Over Lomax’s microphone, Jelly Roll Morton, Woody Guthrie, and Muddy Waters were among those who told us the true story of our country. Collaborators include Tim O’Brien, Bruce Molsky, Moira Smiley, Margaret Glaspy, Brittany Haas, Eli West, Julian Lage, and more.

The performance will include pieces from his new album released in upcoming April “Jayme Stone’s Folklife” which includes sea island spirituals, Creole calypsos and stomp-down Appalachian dance tunes. “Jayme Stone’s Folklife” follows the bends and bayous through the deep river of song and story. Evolving out of Stone’s “Lomax Project,” this gathering of versatile musicians blows the dust off of old songs and remakes them for modern ears. With spellbinding singing, virtuosic playing and captivating storytelling, their concerts and educational programs are moving, inventive and participatory experiences.

Price: Ticket prices for adults: $20-40, seniors (ages 60+):$15-35, and students (ages 4 thru college): $10-20.