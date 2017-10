×

Jean’s Jazz Series will be steaming up the stage at Racine Theatre Guild with sultry vocals, tangy notes, and groovy beats. The series, sponsored by Educators Credit Union, will bring hot music on four cool nights for the 16th season.

The 2017 series opening performance features Janet Marie O’Mahony, Mark Thierfelder and The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band. Get your tickets at: 262-633-4218 or www.racinetheatre.org