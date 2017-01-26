Jean's Jazz Series: Paris La Nuit

Event time: 7pm

Paris La Nuit makes their long awaited return as part of the Jean’s Jazz series at the Racine Theatre Guild on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

Mixing jazz, gypsy, chansons, Latin, tango, and pop into a fantastic performance, Paris La Nuit will transport the audience to a Parisian café. The group's repertoire features everything from the music of French singers Edith Piaf and Serge Gainsbourg to their own renditions of songs by Guns N' Roses, Django Reinhardt and Antonio Carlos Jobim. They first performed at the RTG in 2012, and are now back by popular demand.

Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students. They can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

