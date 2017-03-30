Jean's Jazz Series: The Rhythm Rockets

Event time: 7pm

Since 1996, Chicago's Rhythm Rockets have been delivering 100 shows a year of their brand of vintage Rhythm & Blues, with songs influenced by the sax-driven bands of the late 1940s and early 1950's. In keeping with that style of music, the Rhythm Rockets' performances reflect the diversity of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues for which Chicago is famous for.

Price: Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.