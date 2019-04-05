Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Receive free coffee from the AMU Brew when you donate a gently used pair of jeans or other denim items. They will be re-purposed for a Denim Display that calls for an end to victim blaming and supports survivors. Denim Day is a global movement to show support for survivors of sexual assault.
