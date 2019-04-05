Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day

to Google Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 iCalendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00

Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Receive free coffee from the AMU Brew when you donate a gently used pair of jeans or other denim items. They will be re-purposed for a Denim Display that calls for an end to victim blaming and supports survivors. Denim Day is a global movement to show support for survivors of sexual assault.

Info

Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Activist
to Google Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00 iCalendar - Jeans for Java-Marquette Denim Day - 2019-04-05 07:00:00