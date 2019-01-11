Jeff Dunham
Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Jeff Dunham is a global entertainment phenomenon with more than 46 years on stage and countless performances, making him one the world's most recognizable and inventive entertainers. Dunham along with his cast of hilarious characters is giving show in our city!
Get Tickets: http://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Jeff_Dunham_Milwaukee_WI_2019-01-11_19-00
Info
Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy