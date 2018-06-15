The Jersey Street Music Festival was created in 2013 by the Horicon Phoenix Program​. Our goal is to bring the community of Horicon, WI together by celebrating a diversity music, focusing on local and regional talent.

Our festival runs Friday, June 15th from 4pm-12am and Saturday, June 16th, 12pm-12am.

Many bands from Milwaukee! Line up includes Ian Ash, Suck the Honey, Lemon Sky, Rocket Cat, Listening Party, Rocket Paloma, Mutts and more!

Admission is FREE! Great food, beer, soda and water for sale.