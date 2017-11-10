Jessica Lea Mayfield

Google Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Jessica Lea Mayfield’s forthcoming LP, Sorry Is Gone, projects a level of honesty that may make some people uncomfortable – but she’s not apologizing. A raw document of a woman in progress, Sorry Is Gone is a record of permission to create freely and escape what is no longer safe. She will make The Back Room @ Colectivo her confessional, sharing her intimate struggle in the journey to take her life back.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017-11-10 20:00:00