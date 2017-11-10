Jessica Lea Mayfield
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Jessica Lea Mayfield’s forthcoming LP, Sorry Is Gone, projects a level of honesty that may make some people uncomfortable – but she’s not apologizing. A raw document of a woman in progress, Sorry Is Gone is a record of permission to create freely and escape what is no longer safe. She will make The Back Room @ Colectivo her confessional, sharing her intimate struggle in the journey to take her life back.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance