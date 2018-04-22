Jesús Florido, leading innovator of musical fusion

Florido represents the embodiment of this entire concept: the perfect marriage of European roots blended with a Latino sensibility. Audiences can expect more than a casual encounter between minuet and merengue, bourree and bachata. – blended masterfully with the exciting Latino sounds of Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and Spain. Together with pianist, composer and conductor Belford Hernandez, whose approach to piano playing is very fresh and innovative.. These concerts are just a sneak peak of what these talented musicians do and what’s coming up.