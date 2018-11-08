Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff

Google Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

im James has spent the better part of almost two decades as the lead singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of My Morning Jacket.  Through seven studio albums, My Morning Jacket has grown into one of the most acclaimed rock and roll bands in the world. The New York Times heralded the band as, “…the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock…”  Their last three albums, 2008’s Evil Urges, 2011’s Circuital and 2015’s The Waterfall, each received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album — the latter debuting at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.  Alongside the band’s recording and touring, James has maintained a steady, bordering on voracious, flow of work.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Jim James Solo Tour w/Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff - 2018-11-08 19:30:00