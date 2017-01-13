Event time: 8pm

AEG Live Presents

Jim Jefferies

+ special guest TBD

Saturday, January 28

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Jim Jefferies has firmly established himself as one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, with a controversial and belief-challenging standup style that continues to surprise and entertain audiences across the globe. Jefferies is currently at work on Freedumb, his fifth major standup special in seven years.

Freedumb will be Jefferies’ second special to air on Netflix after the huge success of Jim Jefferies: BARE, which Uproxx called one of “the 15 best stand-up specials on Netflix.” In BARE, Jefferies delivered a now iconic set that focused on guns and gun control in the United States.

Jefferies burst on to the scene in the US after his popular debut HBO special I Swear to God. His additional successful comedy specials include Contraband, Alcoholocaust, and Fully Functional.