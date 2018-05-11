Joe Richter record release show

JOE RICHTER NEW RECORD RELEASE SHOW- FRIDAY, MAY 11TH 8PM

$10 advance/ $12 at the door

Joe Richter and his wickedly talented studio band present to you the new album, “Revival.” Recorded in the sanctuary of a local church, the music on this record offers a resurgence of Joe’s creativity and passion for both writing and sharing the beat in his bones. Join Joe and his lineup of incredible musicians to celebrate the release of “Revival” on May 11th, 2018. Please visit joerichtermusic.com for more information.