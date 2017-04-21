Event time: 8pm

Joel McHale

Saturday, May 13

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Joel McHale is one of the most sought after comedians and actors in the industry. McHale recently wrapped his twelfth and final season of E!'s The Soup in which he satirized pop culture and current events. He is also best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series Community, which wrapped its sixth season on Yahoo after five seasons on NBC. McHale can most recently be seen on Fox's revival of The X-Files, where he plays a conservative news anchor. He also continues to perform his stand-up act around the country to sold-out audiences and his new show, The Great Indoors, aired October 27th and was picked up for a second season on CBS. Joel released his new book, Thanks for the Money, on October 25th.