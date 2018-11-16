John Gurda "Milwaukee: A City Built on Water
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee. A City Built on Water. with John Gurda
Lubar Auditorium in the Art museum - Guests are welcome FREE
Lake Michigan and the rivers that feed into it have been Milwaukee's dominant natural resource since the days of Potawatomi. Mr. Gurda will engage us with a lively, illustrated look at the Lake and its adjacent watersheds. He will have copies of his book.
