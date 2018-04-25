John Prine w/Milk Carton Kids

Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter, John Prine, is among the English language’s premier phrase-turners.

Forty-five years into a remarkable career that has drawn effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and others who would know, Prine is a smiling, shuffling force for good. He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member whose classic debut album, simply titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame.

Prine’s songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Tom T. Hall, the Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, and many others. But his genius isn’t found in his resume, it’s found in the brilliance of lyrics from his large catalog of songs.

There’s a hole in Daddy’s arm where all the money goes. – “Sam Stone”

If dreams were lightning and thunder was desire this old house would have burned down a long time ago. – “Angel from Montgomery”

Broken hearts and dirty windows make life difficult to see, That’s why last night and this morning always look the same to me. – “Souvenirs”