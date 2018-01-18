Johnnie Walker Scotch Dinner
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Join us for a Johnnie Walker Scotch Dinner in the new year at the Three Lions Pub!
$80 per person includes
- A complimentary cocktail upon arrival with Johnnie Walker Red.
- A delicious 4-course meal is paired with selections from the Johnnie Walker Portfolio.
- Samples of Johnnie Walker Black, Johnnie Walker Green,
Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve & Johnnie Walker Blue.
- You will be joined by Badger Liquors' Mixologist guiding you through the different notes of each Scotch. Along with our Chef complimenting the pairings throughout the evening.
Pre-reservation is required.
A deposit of $20.00 (+tax) is required to save your seat for the dinner. The remainder of the payment will be collected the night of the dinner. A tip is not included in ticket price.