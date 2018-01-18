Johnnie Walker Scotch Dinner

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Join us for a Johnnie Walker Scotch Dinner in the new year at the Three Lions Pub!

$80 per person includes

- A complimentary cocktail upon arrival with Johnnie Walker Red.

- A delicious 4-course meal is paired with selections from the Johnnie Walker Portfolio.

- Samples of Johnnie Walker Black, Johnnie Walker Green,

Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve & Johnnie Walker Blue.

- You will be joined by Badger Liquors' Mixologist guiding you through the different notes of each Scotch. Along with our Chef complimenting the pairings throughout the evening.

Pre-reservation is required.

A deposit of $20.00 (+tax) is required to save your seat for the dinner. The remainder of the payment will be collected the night of the dinner. A tip is not included in ticket price.

Info
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
4147636992
