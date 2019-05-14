Guitar legend Johnny Marr established The Smiths among the most acclaimed and enduring bands of the 1980s. But, his accolades don’t stop there. He’s played alongside The Pretenders, Talking Heads and Modest Mouse and established a successful solo career. Last year, Marr released the critically acclaimed “Call The Comet” which he says is his “own magic realism.” Marr makes a stop at the Pabst Theater on his tour, bringing songs that span the length of his storied career.