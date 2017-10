×

For ImmediateRelease:

Event: What a JokeFest - Milwaukee: Comedy Show benefitting the ACLU

Date: Saturday,January 21, 2017

Location: Puddler'sHall 2461 S. St. Clair St, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Time: Doors 7p.m., Show 8 p.m.

Tickets: $10advanced/door

Website: www.WhataJokeFest.com

In response to thePresident-elect’s repeated threats on human rights, comedians in over 20 citiesare coordinating shows to raise money for the American Civil LibertiesUnion on Inauguration Day Weekend for the WHAT A JOKE Comedy Fest, organized byNew York comedians Jenn Welch (The New York Comedy Festival)and Emily Winter (Writer for TV Land, Fusion TV). From Thursday,January 19th, through Saturday, January 21st, benefit comedy shows underthe name WHAT A JOKE will take place simultaneously around the country and inthe UK.

Milwaukee, WI - Locally, producer/comedians J Tyler Menz, GregBach, and Patrick Tomlinson have organized a Milwaukee What A Joke FestSaturday, January 21th at the Puddlers Hall, 461 S St Clair St, Milwaukee,WI 53207. The night will feature local comedy stand outs Addie Blanchard,Josh Ballew, Matt Filipowicz, Chicago's Meg Indurti, and Wisconsin native NateCraig who is flying in from LA to headline the show.

Greg Bach will host the eveningof comedy at Puddlers Hall, a venue with heavy ties to the American LaborMovement and the Bay View massacre.