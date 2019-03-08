Joybird W/Nickel&Rose & Yaya and Abdou

JOYBIRD// NICKEL&ROSE// YAYA AND ABDOU- FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH 8PM

More Info

$8 advance tickets available on Eventbrite.com by clicking HERE or $10 at the door

Joybird-- Celebrating the release of their second full-length album, Chicago's Joybird matches depth of musicianship with lightness and authenticity. Her ensemble tightly versed in everything from traditional Appalachian fiddle and balladry to experimental jazz, songwriter and fiddle/banjo/guitarist Jess McIntosh creates music that "bares the intimacy of a letter to a friend...at times playful, at times immersed in longing, fiercely hopeful and deeply communal."

Nickel&Rose- Always amazing on the Anodyne stage. American Music duo Carl Nichols (guitar) and Johanna Rose (upright bass) playing Folk, Blues, Jazz and Country with world music influence.

Yaya and Abdou- First time at Anodyne, Yaya Kambaye, a master drummer and kora player originally from Senegal, will be joined by his brother Abdou on kora. Yaya and Abdou come from a long line of griots, musician-storytellers working in the oral tradition.

Tickets available here-- https://joybird-anodyne.eventbrite.com