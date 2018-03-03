Julian Lynch and Apollo Vermouth w/Big Syn, So Zuppy & Peacebone
High Dive 701 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
×
Two of Wisconsin’s most consistently fascinating experimental artists, Julian Lynch and Apollo Vermouth work from very different raw ingredients, with Lynch preferring acoustic instrumentation and repurposed folk sounds and Apollo Vermouth tending toward synthesizers and ambiance. It should be interested, then, to see what they come up with during their collaborative set at the top of this bill, which also features several experimental pop acts from around the Midwest, including Chicago’s Big Syn.