Julie Latayan, Sujit Sudhi, and Sherri Wistrom Artist Reception

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at this opening recaption for Lemon Street Gallery member artists. Julie Latayan - sculpture and acrylic artist, Sujit Sudhi - watercolor artist and Sherri Wistrom - fiber artist. Join us for an opening reception on February 10. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from January 31 - February 25, 2018. Regular gallery hours are Wed 11-6pm, Thurs 11-8pm, Fri-Sat 11-6pm and Sun 11-4pm.