Julius Caesar (Drunk)
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bard & Bourbon is proud to announce their production of "Julius Caesar". This is the classic tale of political power, shifting tides, betrayal and the rippling aftermath.
There will be booze and there will be blood.
The performance will be held in the studio space on the fourth floor of the Marcus Center. You can enter on the Northwest side of the building on State St. There will be ushering staff to direct you upstairs. The performance is accessible via elevator. You can also enter using the skywalk from the parking structure.
Tickets are $18 each. We do offer a student/senior/artist ticket for $15.
March 13th @ 7:30PM - PWYC Night
March 14th @ 7:30PM
March 15th @ 7:30PM
March 16th @ 7:30PM
March 17th @ 5:00PM - St. Patrick's Day
CAST:
Marcus Brutus: Bryant Mason
Caius Cassius: Keighley Sadler
Julius Caesar*: Chris Braunschweig
Mark Antony: Susie Duecker
Claphurnia*: Amber Regan
Titinius*: Sean Duncan
Casca*: Jackey Boelkow
Portia*: Rebekah Farr
*Indicates actor will be portraying multiple characters
As it stands here is the planned "drunk" nights (this is subject to change):
March 13th: Sean and Rebekah
March 14th: Bryant
March 15th: Amber and Susie
March 16th: Keighley
March 17th: Jackey and Chris