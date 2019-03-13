Julius Caesar (Drunk)

Bard & Bourbon is proud to announce their production of "Julius Caesar". This is the classic tale of political power, shifting tides, betrayal and the rippling aftermath.

There will be booze and there will be blood.

The performance will be held in the studio space on the fourth floor of the Marcus Center. You can enter on the Northwest side of the building on State St. There will be ushering staff to direct you upstairs. The performance is accessible via elevator. You can also enter using the skywalk from the parking structure.

Tickets are $18 each. We do offer a student/senior/artist ticket for $15.

March 13th @ 7:30PM - PWYC Night

March 14th @ 7:30PM

March 15th @ 7:30PM

March 16th @ 7:30PM

March 17th @ 5:00PM - St. Patrick's Day

CAST:

Marcus Brutus: Bryant Mason

Caius Cassius: Keighley Sadler

Julius Caesar*: Chris Braunschweig

Mark Antony: Susie Duecker

Claphurnia*: Amber Regan

Titinius*: Sean Duncan

Casca*: Jackey Boelkow

Portia*: Rebekah Farr

*Indicates actor will be portraying multiple characters

As it stands here is the planned "drunk" nights (this is subject to change):

March 13th: Sean and Rebekah

March 14th: Bryant

March 15th: Amber and Susie

March 16th: Keighley

March 17th: Jackey and Chris