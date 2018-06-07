June Bike Nights

Bike Nights

Every Thursday in June means it’s time to hop on the bike and cruise down to MOTOR and the Harley-Davidson Museum for Bike Night. Remember to scan your Harley-Davidson Black Card at each event and check-in with the Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night Loyalty Program for a chance to win exclusive experiences, tours and much more at the end of the season.

United We Roll Bike Night – June 7, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s a PrideFest pre-party at the United We Roll Bike Night, which kicks off the month’s Bike Night Concert Series with bluesy, bar room tunes by The Ryan McGrath Band from Madison, Wis. Keep the good times rolling when you join the Ride With Pride Unity Ride on Saturday, June 9 or just meet at the Harley-Davidson Museum beginning at 10 a.m.

Outlaw Country Bike Night – June 14, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Outlaw Country Bike Night brings The Barnyard Stompers into town for a trademark performance of outlaw country, dirty blues, southern rock and Americana music.

Military Appreciation Night – June 21, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join the American Legion Riders and other military groups at Military Appreciation Night for a patriotic party celebrating the hard working men and women in uniform, both active and veterans. Milwaukee’s own Oil Can Harry will be on hand to provide straight up rock n’ roll.

Rockabilly Bike Night – June 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bike Night Concert Series continues with Them Guilty Aces, a rockabilly, soul and rock n’ roll band out of Chicago that’s traveled north of the border to rock the night away.