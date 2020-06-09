Justice for George Floyd Protest

On Tuesday, we will be protesting for the black lives lost from police brutality.

Bring your signs, bring your spirit, and bring your love. Be ready to livestream on social media and spread the word. We will be updating on a location in the next day or so and/or a marching route.

If you would like to donate, please donate to the Milwaukee Freedom Bail Fund https://fundrazr.com/campaigns/01fak7 or bring water/face masks/supplies for donations. Please wear a mask!