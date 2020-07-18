Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas
Allen-Bradley Clock Tower 1201 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
We will march from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower on 1201 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 and end at the Milwaukee County War Memorial, on 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. At the war memorial, we will hold another vigil for Vanessa Guillen and the other soldiers who have either been victims of sexual abuse or who have died under Fort Hood's supervision.
