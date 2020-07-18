Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas

to

Allen-Bradley Clock Tower 1201 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

We will march from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower on 1201 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 and end at the Milwaukee County War Memorial, on 750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. At the war memorial, we will hold another vigil for Vanessa Guillen and the other soldiers who have either been victims of sexual abuse or who have died under Fort Hood's supervision.

Info

Allen-Bradley Clock Tower 1201 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Activist
to
Google Calendar - Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas - 2020-07-18 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas - 2020-07-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas - 2020-07-18 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Justice for Vanessa Guillen Ni Una Mas - 2020-07-18 15:00:00 ical