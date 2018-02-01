Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

The creative force behind Blue October, Justin Furstenfeld is a true storyteller and troubadour with a powerful stage presence.

His one-man show “An Open Book” is a transparent look at his life, his mistakes and his victories. His willingness to share even the most taboo of topics create and enlightening and uplifting experience for the listener. His story inspires tremendous passion with countless listeners around the world. His message instills hope and belief in second chances.